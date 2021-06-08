Dallas

24-Year-Old Woman Fatally Stabbed Her Boyfriend: Police

Tamara Lily, 24, was charged with murder, Dallas police said

A 24-year-old woman was arrested after she turned herself in connection to the stabbing death of her boyfriend, police say.

Tamara Lilly was charged with murder in the death of Keith Slade, 24, Dallas police said.

On Sunday, police said they responded to a local hospital after Slade was brought in and pronounced dead from a single stab wound.

According to officers, the stabbing occurred in the 8600 block of Willoughby Boulevard at about 10:15 p.m.

On Monday, at about 2:00 a.m., police said Lilly, Slade's girlfriend, turned herself in to officers and was booked into Dallas County Jail.

