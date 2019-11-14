24-Year-Old Man Found Fatally Shot in SUV in Dallas: Police

A 24-year-old man was found shot and killed in the front seat of an SUV Wednesday night in Dallas, police said.

Police responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 10100 block of Forest Lane where they found the victim in the front seat of a black Chevrolet SUV with a gunshot wound, police said. Dallas police SWAT and gang units were also at the scene.

He was identified as Mohamed Koroma, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

No arrests have been made. No other information was available.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us