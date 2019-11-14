24-Year-Old Man Found Fatally Shot in SUV in Dallas: Police

A 24-year-old man was found shot and killed in the front seat of an SUV Wednesday night in Dallas, police said.

Police responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 10100 block of Forest Lane where they found the victim in the front seat of a black Chevrolet SUV with a gunshot wound, police said. Dallas police SWAT and gang units were also at the scene.

He was identified as Mohamed Koroma, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

No arrests have been made. No other information was available.