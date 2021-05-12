Dallas

24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Far North Dallas: Police

Dangelo Swann was taken to a local hospital, where he died

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Far North Dallas, police say.

The shooting happened at about 12 p.m. at 14100 Montfort Drive. The victim, Dangelo Swann, left the area with a witness and flagged down Dallas Fire-Rescue nearby, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police did not provide any information about the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Dallas police Detective Morgan at 214-425-9905 or email jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

