24-Year-Old Arrested in Southeast Dallas Murder: Police

A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday in a July 19 murder at a Southeast Dallas apartment complex, Dallas police said.

On July 19, officers found 22-year-old Billy Ray Phifer Jr. lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at Bella Vida Apartments at 7709 Antoinette Street, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

After an investigation, police arrested Cedric Lionel Kidd, 24, in the murder of Phifer.

Kidd is currently being held in Dallas County Jail.

Police did not release a potential motive or any other details.

According to NBC 5's count, Phifer's murder is the 116th homicide of the year in the city of Dallas.