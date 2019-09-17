The Fort Worth Fire Department says 24 people were treated and three were hospitalized after a strong chemical smell was reported at the Young Women's Leadership Academy, Sept. 17, 2019.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says two dozen people were treated and three were hospitalized after a strong chemical smell was reported at the Young Women's Leadership Academy Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said they were called to the school on the 400 block of E. 8th Street at about 11 a.m.

While firefighters investigated the source of the smell, they treated two dozen people who complained of being nauseated; three others required hospitalization.

Fire officials did not say how many of the affected people were children or what their conditions were.

By 11:45 a.m., firefighters said the building had been cleared and students were returning to class.

A district official said a contractor may have done something that caused sewer gas to leak inside the building. Fire officials have not confirmed the source of the smell.

The YWLA is a single-gender school, grades 6-12, in the Fort Worth Independent School District with a focus on math, science and technology.

