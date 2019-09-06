Two dozen couples will walk down the aisle at a church in Dallas on Saturday. (Published 8 minutes ago)

24 Couples To Marry in 'Grand Wedding' in Dallas

Who wants to pay for a wedding when you can get one for free?

24 couples in Dallas will get just that, but there's a twist.

On Saturday, the brides and grooms will exchange vows at Concord Church in Dallas.

They all took the church's 90-day Cohabitation Challenge which provides a path to the altar for couples living together.

Since May, couples have attended weekly pre-marital counseling.

Those that still want to wed after 90-days get their entire ceremony -- dress, tux, rings, reception -- all paid for in full!

"Every little girl dreams about a wedding. Did I think it was going to be like this? No, but I'm excited that it's like this. I'm excited to stand with people that we've grown with over the past 13 weeks," said bride Trajea Sweat.

This is the fourth time in 10 years Concord Church has held the Cohabitation Challenge.

The goal, they say. is to promote the value of marriage in the community.