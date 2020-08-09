23-Year-Old Woman Found Fatally Shot in a Truck in West Oak Cliff: Police

A 23-year-old woman was found fatally shot in west Oak Cliff on Sunday, police say.

At about 12 a.m., Dallas police responded to the 3100 block of West Davis Street, where officers found Alexia Alfaro-Ramos dead in the passenger seat of a truck.

Police determined Alfaro-Ramos had been shot at an apartment complex in the 2600 West Colorado Boulevard, about a mile away from where she was found.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Phillip Wheeler by calling 972-689-0078 or email phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #139572-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to the arrest and indictment for this homicide.