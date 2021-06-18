Dallas

23-Year-Old Killed in Dallas Shooting on Thursday

Metro

A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at 9010 Markville Drive at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Police said the victim, 23-year-old Justin John Santo, was found unresponsive by his friends inside his apartment.

Santo has been shot multiple times, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to police, no suspects have been identified at this time.

Police said this shooting is still currently under investigation.

