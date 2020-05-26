23-Year-Old Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter After Crash That Killed 3

A 23-year-old man faces three charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle after a crash that killed a man and his two daughters early Monday morning in Dallas, the sheriff's office says.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office identified the driver Tuesday as Jose Arroyo. He also faces one charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

The crash happened around 1:35 a.m. Monday at the intersection of N. Hampton Road and Singleton Boulevard, Dallas police said.

Eighteen-year-old Ashley DeLeon, 19-year-old Leslie DeLeon and 47-year-old Ernesto DeLeon died in the crash, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

Laura Sanchez-Quiroz, 41, was injured in the crash and remained hospitalized, her cousin told Telemundo 39 Tuesday.

The cousin confirmed Ashley and Leslie DeLeon were the daughters of Ernesto DeLeon and Sanchez-Quiroz.

The Monday morning crash was the third deadly incident on Dallas County roads over Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday night in Garland, a 1-year-old girl was killed when a 19-year-old crashed into the car in which she was riding.

And Friday night in Dallas, a suspected drunk driver struck and killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist.

A GoFundMe page was started for the DeLeon family Monday night.