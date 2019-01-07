23-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Homicide In Mesquite: PD

A 23-year-old Mesquite woman was arrested for the shooting death of a 36-year-old man on Sunday, police said. (Mon. Jan. 7, 2019)

A 23-year-old Mesquite woman was arrested for the shooting death of a 36-year-old man on Sunday, Mesquite Police said.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Wesley Drive on Sunday, Jan. 6 after people reported seeing a body lying in the yard.

The victim was later identified as Juan Rivera Garcia, of Mesquite.

Police arrested Kailey Elizabeth Marnell, also of Mesquite, in connection with Garcia's murder.

She was booked into jail, charged with one count of murder, and her bond was set at $250,000.

Police have not released the motiviation for the shooting.

Garcia leaves behind a wife and two children.