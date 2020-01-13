22-Year-Old Man Killed When Motorcycle Collides With SUV in Flower Mound

A 22-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Sunday evening in Flower Mound, police say.

Flower Mound police said officers were called at 6:54 p.m. to the 3900 block of Long Prairie Road.

According to police, a 17-year-old woman was leaving the Market Street parking lot and turning onto southbound Long Prairie Road when her Jeep Liberty was struck by a motorcycle, which had been heading north on Long Prairie.

The driver of the motorcycle, described by police as a 22-year-old man, was killed upon impact, officers said. His name will be released after next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the Jeep was not seriously injured, police said. She was treated and released at the scene of the crash.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.