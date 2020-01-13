Flower Mound

22-Year-Old Man Killed When Motorcycle Collides With SUV in Flower Mound

The crash remains under investigation, police say

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19

A 22-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Sunday evening in Flower Mound, police say.

Flower Mound police said officers were called at 6:54 p.m. to the 3900 block of Long Prairie Road.

According to police, a 17-year-old woman was leaving the Market Street parking lot and turning onto southbound Long Prairie Road when her Jeep Liberty was struck by a motorcycle, which had been heading north on Long Prairie.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 5 mins ago

1 Injured in Shooting at Fort Worth QuikTrip

Stephenville 53 mins ago

Researchers Develop Wearable Devices for Dairy Cows

The driver of the motorcycle, described by police as a 22-year-old man, was killed upon impact, officers said. His name will be released after next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the Jeep was not seriously injured, police said. She was treated and released at the scene of the crash.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.

This article tagged under:

Flower Moundlong prairie roadmotorcycle crash
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us