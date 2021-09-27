Denton

22-Year-Old Killed Inside Own Apartment Sunday: Denton Police

A Denton man has died from multiple gunshot wounds, police are investigating this homicide case

A 22-year-old man was killed inside his apartment Sunday night in Denton, police say.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of N. Ruddell Street, just east of Texas Woman's University along U.S. Highway 377, at about 9 p.m. Sunday, Denton police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found the man with "multiple gunshot wounds." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity was not immediately available Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Denton police.

