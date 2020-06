A 22-year-old man from Crowley died Sunday morning in Carrollton when his car crashed into a wall along Interstate 35E, police say.

It happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. along the 2700 block of northbound I-35E. Police say they're working to determine what caused the crash to happen.

A portion of the interstate was closed for about four hours while police investigated.

The driver's identity will be released once his family is notified, police said.