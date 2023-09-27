Fort Worth

22-year-old killed by intoxicated wrong-way driver: DPS

The family of Brianna Lopez is frustrated over the bond amount set for the suspect

By Meredith Yeomans

A Fort Worth family is heartbroken after the death of a young woman in a horrific crash.

Brianna Lopez's mother says the pain is even worse because police say her daughter was killed by a wrong-way driver who was intoxicated.

The 22-year-old died driving home early Wednesday morning along Chisholm Trail Parkway near Sycamore School Road. 

“She's a free spirit, always making everybody laugh,” said Lopez’s mom Yolanda Murillo.

Lopez was born and raised in Fort Worth. She graduated in 2019 from Arlington Heights High School.

Murillo says Lopez was on her way home from visiting a friend in Joshua around 12:30 a.m.  

“She was coming back home because she had just texted me,” said Murillo.

DPS says a pick-up truck traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Chisholm Trail Parkway hit Lopez's SUV head-on.

Murillo says she rushed to the scene.

“They didn't let us get close, so I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Minutes later, Murillo says she got the devastating news: Her daughter died at the scene.

The other driver, 32-year-old Aaron Roberts of Cleburne, was arrested and charged with intoxication and manslaughter with a vehicle.

His bond is set at $45,000.

“It’s not fair what happened to her. It’s not fair that his bond was set so low that he could get out so easily like my daughters’ life is worth that much,” said Murillo.

Lopes, she says, was a babysitter who loved kids and dreamed of becoming a mom.

“I just don't feel that it’s real that she's not here with us anymore,” said Murillo.

Lopez's family has set up an online fundraiser.

Roberts remains in the Tarrant County jail. There is no attorney listed on his jail records.

