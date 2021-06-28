22-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Deadly May Shooting: Police

A 22-year-old man is charged with murder in connection to a late May shooting that killed an 18-year-old, police say.

Tyle Rasheed Ingram was arrested on an unrelated charge Monday and then transported to the homicide unit, Dallas police said. Ingram declined to give a statement.

Dallas Police Department

He is charged in the deadly shooting of Kobe Angel Mascorro, 18, on May 29 in Old East Dallas, police said.

A woman was also injured in the shooting, police said.

Ingram's bond had not been set as of Monday night.