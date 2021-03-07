22-Year-Old Faces Manslaughter Charge in Deadly Apartment Shooting

A 22-year-old man faces a manslaughter charge after police say a bullet was fired from his apartment, entered a separate apartment, and struck and killed another man.

Officers conducted a welfare check late Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of Grassmere Lane in McKinney, police said, and found 27-year-old Brandon Power dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said during the investigation, officers discovered a gun was fired from a neighboring apartment and the bullet struck Power.

Detectives arrested Michael Parker Jr., 22, and charged him with manslaughter, police said.

McKinney Police Department

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Parker is being held in the Collin County Jail on $200,000 bond police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and the officers have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Robinson at 972-547-2771.