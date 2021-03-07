McKinney

22-Year-Old Faces Manslaughter Charge in Deadly Apartment Shooting

Officers discovered a gun was fired from a neighboring apartment and the bullet struck the 27-year-old victim.

By Demetrius Harper

McKinney Police Department/Facebook

A 22-year-old man faces a manslaughter charge after police say a bullet was fired from his apartment, entered a separate apartment, and struck and killed another man.

Officers conducted a welfare check late Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of Grassmere Lane in McKinney, police said, and found 27-year-old Brandon Power dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said during the investigation, officers discovered a gun was fired from a neighboring apartment and the bullet struck Power.

Detectives arrested Michael Parker Jr., 22, and charged him with manslaughter, police said.

Michael Parker Jr., 22.
McKinney Police Department
Michael Parker Jr., 22.
Parker is being held in the Collin County Jail on $200,000 bond police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and the officers have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Robinson at 972-547-2771.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

