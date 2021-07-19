After a woman said she had been assaulted at knifepoint on her morning run July 10, a 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charged for the incident, McKinney police said Monday.

Stephon Washington, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, police said.

At around 5:47 a.m. on July 10, officers responded to a call from the woman in Towne Lake Park.

Police said she called 911 to report she had been assaulted at knifepoint while out on her morning run.

According to police, she was able to fight off the man and give police a description.

Shortly after, Washington was taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, McKinney police said.