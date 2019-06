Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 22-year-old woman last seen Saturday morning in Dallas.

Melissa Jasmine Lainez was last seen driving a white 2006 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate LSY 3484 in the 9800 block of Walnut Street.

Lainez is described as 5-foot-4 Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.