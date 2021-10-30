21-Year-Old Killed in Shooting Near Downtown Dallas

A man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Friday afternoon, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to 407 North Lamar Street shortly after 5 p.m.

When Dallas police and DART officers arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Jabari Griffin suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Police said Griffin was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Griffin was shot by 20-year-old Dezra Walker-Johnson, who fled the scene after the incident and is currently at large.

Police said anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-701-8453 or via email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.