21-Year-Old Killed in Overnight Shooting in Dallas

One man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Saturday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex at 4439 Woodhollow Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they discovered a victim, 21-year-old Samuel Williams, who had been shot multiple times inside his parked vehicle in the parking lot.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead, police said.

According to police, the suspect in this shooting is still at large and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the murder should contact Detective Jake Morgan via email at jake.morgan@dallacityhall.com.