21 Unaccompanied Veterans Laid to Rest at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery

The crowd arrived early at the cemetery, but there were still so many in attendance they couldn't all fit under the pavilion where nearly two dozen veterans were being memorialized. A full list of the veterans is below.

"We are gathered here today to provide military honors," an officiant said. "We don't know much about these men, except they served their country with honor."

One by one, the veterans names and their years of service were read. A few of them had family present to accept a flag.

Dennis Leslie Baker

John Travis Buford

David Ogden Butler

Kenneth Halsell Embree, Jr.

Kenneth Glen Floyd

Rufus Herman Griffin

David Rodney HocuttCarl Edward Hunt

Christopher Robert Kirk

Brian Keith Kirkbride

Michael Anthony Mattox

Arthur Lee Matts

James Walter McCormick

Roger Reece Middleton

Joe Gregory Mireles

Mark Steven Parra

Scotty Gene Priddy

Hal Burnett Thomas

Jon Neal Ulrey

Russell Alan Williams

Howard George Wright

"I found out early this morning that no one was going to be here and I said, 'I can't let that happen,'" Calvin Blankenship said. His uncle, Kenneth Floyd, was among those being honored.

"It warms my heart. It makes me feel good that this many people would come out for people they don't know," Blankenship said. "This is unbelievable."

"Whether you know 'em or not, what's the difference," asked Marine veteran Thomas Warren. "Nobody should pass on without someone being there."

The unaccompanied veterans memorial service was coordinated by the Veteran's Administration, Dallas County, DFW National Cemetery and the Patriot Riders. Four unaccompanied veterans services are performed each year at the cemetery.