21 Residents Displaced in Fort Worth Apartment Fire: Fort Worth Fire Dept

Fort Worth Fire Department is currently investigating an apartment fire that took place on the 5400 block of Boca Agua Drive in East Fort Worth Monday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the roof of the apartment building and within 10 minutes, the Incident Commander requested a second alarm, according to Fort Worth Fire Department.

Many residents were able to safely evacuate their apartment, and the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced resident and pets.

More than 40 firefighters were on the scene for over two hours. They were able to rescue two kittens and reunite the pets with their owners.

Two people were injured but released on the scene.