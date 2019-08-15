Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Utah Avenue where a 21-year-old man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest, the Dallas Police Department said. (Published 47 minutes ago)

A 21-year-old man was killed and two others were hospitalized after a series of shootings that happened within blocks from each other in east Oak Cliff Thursday morning.

Utah Avenue Shooting

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Utah Avenue where a 21-year-old man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest, the Dallas Police Department said.

The man was hospitalized and later pronounced dead. He was identified as Christopher Whitfield by Dallas police.

Officials told our media partners The Dallas Morning News that he is the son of Maxie Johnson, who represents District 5 on the Dallas ISD School Board.

No arrests were made.

Shootings on Ann Arbor Avenue and Overton Road

Less than a mile away, Dallas police responded at about 2:45 a.m. to a shooting call after a 54-year-old woman was shot in the arm in the 200 block of Overton Road.

The woman told police that she picked up three suspects from the 2900 block of Ledbetter Drive, police said. The second victim was a 51-year-old man who is a friend of the woman. He asked her to give the suspects a ride to his location, police said. The woman took the three suspects 700 block of Ann Arbor where the man was at, police said.

The man got into the woman's vehicle and they all drove to the 200 block of Overton Road, police said. One of the male suspects pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the chest and shot the woman in the arm, police said. The suspects shoved the woman out of the car, police said. Raw: Shooting on Overton Road

The suspects fled the scene with the woman's car and with the man who was shot. The man was later found in the 700 block of Ann Arbor, police said.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition and the man was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.