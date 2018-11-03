A 21-year-old man is dead after he tried to help his uncle during an armed robbery in Garland Friday evening.

At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shot on the 800 block of Cedar Drive in Garland.

When they arrived they found a 21-year-old Hispanic male suffering from a gunshot wound and his uncle at the scene.

The 21-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injury.

The victim’s uncle told police that they had just arrived home when they were approached by four men who demanded money from them.

One of the men a handgun while another had a rifle. During the encounter, a struggle ensued between the uncle and one of the men.

His 21-year-old nephew attempted to help when he was shot in the torso.

All four men fled the scene. They were wearing all dark colored clothing and had their faces covered.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact Garland Police at 972-485-4840.