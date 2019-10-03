21-Year-Old Arrested in Dallas Shopping Center Shooting

A 21-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found dead at a shopping center in August, police said. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Reginal Reshard Knox faces a capital murder charge and was booked into jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Police say Knox confessed to his role in the shooting death of 59-year-old Gerald Wayne Harris, police said. On Aug. 19, police responded to a far northeast Dallas shopping center at 9205 Skillman St. where they found Harris with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

Knox was arrested by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force Wednesday after exiting a Greyhound bus, police said.

Police said he waived his Miranda rights and confessed to his role in the homicide.