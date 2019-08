A 21-month-old girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck in the driveway of a Fort Worth home Saturday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Gardenia Drive, Fort Worth police said.

Police said after a "possible domestic argument," a man driving a gray pickup struck the child and left the home. The child pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger of the pickup were detained for questioning, police said.

Florida Braces for Dorian, Lines for Gas and Supplies