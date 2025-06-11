Cecilia Nipp, who volunteered at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in Dallas, plans to use the 2026 event as a teaching moment for her students at the Ursuline Academy of Dallas, in more ways than one.

“I am the director of global relationships and cultural exchange at Ursuline,” Nipp said. “So much of what I do is introducing the students to the world outside of our classrooms.”

Nipp was a volunteer the last time the men’s World Cup was in Dallas, and nearly 30 years later, she can only hope the students at Ursuline can get some of the same world-class experiences that she got.

"Oh, my gosh, it's going to be bigger and more festive and more chaotic than anyone can imagine that I just, you know, I don't know if people are ready for what's coming,” Nipp said.

Nipp graduated from Ursuline in 1985 and has worked at the school for the last two decades. She said it’s been one of her greatest joys to return to the place that gave her so much. One of which is her love of cultural experiences.

“When they announced that it was going to be happening in Dallas, certainly there was a call out for people that spoke Spanish and I just thought it would be a great opportunity to volunteer,” Nipp said.

As the leader of an international department now, she is encouraging the students eligible to do what she did, volunteer for the World Cup next summer in North Texas.

“They’re going to learn a lot. The girls will learn about the history of the Cup, the economic impact, the cultures and even in a small way, diplomacy,” Nipp said.

FIFA organizers tell NBC 5 they are still gathering information from all 16 host cities to determine how many volunteers each city will need, but they have said that volunteers must be 18 years old at the time they apply. They also must agree to and pass a background review, attend an in-person interview or group recruitment event/training, be available for the entire tournament, and, in some cases, even before. Volunteers must also be proficient in the English language and being able to speak an additional language is a plus.

“It's a big honor and it's a big responsibility. We can't wait to see the ways that we can be involved with the Cup and to celebrate Dallas and to celebrate our global relationships,” Nipps said.

Ursuline usually takes an international summer trip each year, but 2026 will be different.

“Why travel the world when the world is coming to us? We are just all so excited about it,” Nipp said.

FIFA has announced that the volunteer portal will open on August 11. For more information about volunteer opportunities for the 2026 FIFA men’s World Cup in Dallas, sign up for information is open.