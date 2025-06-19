The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the Spring 2025 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR®) results for grades 3-8 this week.

The results include assessments in reading, language arts (RLA), and mathematics in grades 3-8, as well as 5th and 8th grade science and 8th grade social studies.

Along with the statewide release, individual STAAR reports are now available for parents by visiting their school district’s family portal or the TEA Texas Assessment website.

Parents can view their child's STAAR scores by using the unique access code provided by their child's school.

The reports include comprehensive insights into each test question, their child's responses and personalized recommendations to support their academic progress.

This year’s results bring promising news in RLA, as the statewide performance of students meeting grade level exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

The scores are a clear indication that the targeted instructional supports and recovery strategies are yielding meaningful outcomes for Texas students.

“These results are encouraging and reflect the impact of the strategic supports we’ve implemented in recent years,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “With RLA scores now surpassing pre-pandemic levels, we are seeing meaningful signs of academic recovery and progress.

RLA scores improved across almost every grade level. The largest RLA improvements were seen in grade 5, where the percentage of students meeting grade level increased by 4%.

Similar growth was observed in grades 3 and 4, with each increasing by 3%. Grade 8 RLA performance also rose by 2%. The percentage of students who scored at grade level in grades 6 and 7 remained steady, matching last year’s results.

In mathematics, performance varied by grade level, but noteworthy gains were observed in grades 3 and 8, with the percentage of students meeting grade level increasing by four and five percentage points, respectively. Grade 4 remained relatively stable, with a 1 percent increase. Grades 5 and 7 dipped modestly.

The 2025 science results show marked improvement in both tested grades. Grade 5 students improved their performance by 3%, while Grade 8 students increased by 4%.

Social studies performance in Grade 8 declined slightly by 1%.

"While this year also saw some improvements in math, clearly more work is needed,” said Morath.

A more detailed statewide summary of 2025 STAAR 3-8 results is available on TEA’s website.