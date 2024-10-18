head of the charles

59th Head of the Charles Regatta this weekend in Boston

The world's largest multi-day regatta is being held over the weekend in Cambridge

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

All eyes are on the Charles River this weekend as the 2024 Head of the Charles Regatta brings thousands of athletes from around the globe to Cambridge and Boston for dozens of race events.

The forecast is sunny, which will be good news for the hundreds of thousands of spectators expected to line the banks of the river for the action Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

For anyone who can't make it, follow the livestream atop this page.

Here's the full race schedule for the weekend (all times ET):

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Friday, Oct. 18

  • 7:45 a.m.: Men’s Senior-Veteran/Grand Veteran Singles [70+, 80+]
  • 8:05 a.m.: Women’s Senior-Veteran, Grand Veteran Singles [70+, 80+]
  • 8:34 a.m.: Men’s Grand Master/Veteran Singles [50+, 60+]
  • 9:18 a.m.: Women’s Grand Master/Veteran Singles [50+, 60+]
  • 9:58 a.m.: Women’s Senior-Master Doubles [50+]
  • 10:05 a.m.: Women’s Grand-Master Doubles [60+]
  • 10:20 a.m.: Men’s Senior-Master Doubles [50+]
  • 10:28 a.m.: Men’s Grand-Master Doubles [60+]

Saturday, Oct. 19

  • 7:45 a.m.: Men’s Club Singles
  • 7:56 a.m.: Men’s Master & Senior-Master Singles [30+, 40+]
  • 8:12 a.m.: Women’s Club Singles
  • 8:21 a.m.: Women’s Master & Senior-Master Singles [30+, 40+]
  • 8:39 a.m.: Women’s Master Doubles [30+, 40+]
  • 8:54 a.m.: Men’s Master Doubles [30+, 40+]
  • 9:08 a.m.: Men’s Senior-Master Eights [50+]
  • 9:19 a.m.: Men’s Grand-Master Eights [60+]
  • 9:32 a.m.: Women’s Senior-Master Eights [50+]
  • 9:43 a.m.: Women’s Grand-Master Eights [60+]
  • 9:56 a.m.: Men’s Senior-Master Fours [50+]
  • 10:07 a.m.: Men’s Grand-Master Fours [60+]
  • 10:18 a.m.: Women’s Senior-Master Fours [50+]
  • 10:32 a.m.: Women’s Grand-Master Fours [60+]
  • 10:51 a.m.: Men’s Alumni Eights
  • 11:10 a.m.: Women’s Alumnae Eights
  • 11:31 a.m.: Men’s Master Fours [30+, 40+]
  • 11:38 a.m.: Men’s Alumni Fours
  • 11:49 a.m.: Women’s Master Fours [30+, 40+]
  • 11:57 a.m.: Women’s Alumnae Fours
  • 12:14 p.m.: Men’s Master Eights [30+, 40+]
  • 12:24 p.m.: Women’s Master Eights [30+, 40+]
  • 12:35 p.m.: Men’s Club Fours
  • 12:53 p.m.: Women’s Club Fours
  • 1:18 p.m.: Men’s Club Eights
  • 1:32 p.m.: Women’s Club Eights
  • 1:51 p.m.: Men’s Championship Doubles
  • 2:01 p.m.: Women’s Championship Doubles
  • 2:12 p.m.: Men’s Championship Singles
  • 2:21 p.m.: Men’s Lightweight Singles
  • 2:29 p.m.: Women’s Championship Singles
  • 2:35 p.m.: Women’s Lightweight Singles
  • 2:46 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Mixed Doubles
  • 3:13 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Mixed Quads
  • 3:26 p.m.: Survivor Row (Exhibition)
  • 3:41 p.m.: Para Mixed PR3 Fours
  • 3:43 p.m.: Para Mixed Inclusion Fours
  • 4 p.m.: Para Inclusion Doubles

Sunday, Oct. 20

  • 7:45 a.m.: Men’s Youth Singles
  • 8:02 a.m.: Women’s Youth Singles
  • 8:19 a.m.: Women’s Under 17 Fours
  • 8:38 a.m.: Women’s Youth Coxed Quads
  • 9:02 a.m.: Women’s Youth Eights
  • 9:35 a.m.: Women’s Youth Doubles
  • 9:56 a.m.: Women’s Youth Fours
  • 10:33 a.m.: Men’s Under 17 Fours
  • 10:51 a.m.: Men’s Youth Coxed Quads
  • 11:13 a.m.: Men’s Youth Eights
  • 11:44 a.m.: Men’s Youth Doubles
  • 12:04 p.m.: Men’s Youth Fours
  • 12:40 p.m.: Men’s Championship Fours
  • 12:48 p.m.: Men’s Lightweight Fours
  • 12:56 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Men’s Quads
  • 1:10 p.m.: Women’s Championship Fours
  • 1:18 p.m.: Women’s Lightweight Fours
  • 1:27 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Women’s Quads
  • 1:50 p.m.: Men’s Championship Eights
  • 2:02 p.m.: Men’s Lightweight Eights
  • 2:09 p.m.: Men’s Collegiate Eights
  • 2:25 p.m.: Women’s Championship Eights
  • 2:37 p.m.: Women’s Lightweight Eights
  • 2:44 p.m.: Women’s Collegiate Eights
  • 3 p.m.: Men’s Collegiate Fours
  • 3:15 p.m.: Women’s Collegiate Fours
  • 3:34 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Parent/Child Doubles
  • 4 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Mixed Eights

This article tagged under:

head of the charlesBOSTONRowing
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us