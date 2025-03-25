Police ask for help in 2023 house party that claimed life of Frisco teen

There have been no arrests made in a 2023 fatal shooting during a house party in Little Elm.

The shooting claimed the life of a beloved 17-year-old Frisco basketball player, Keith Slaughter, and left three others injured.

Home surveillance video captured the chaotic aftermath, and a glimpse of the three individuals police say are responsible for the bloodshed.

Detectives narrowed their investigation from five persons of interest immediately following the shooting to just three captured on camera walking, then running from the scene as police sirens approached.

Little Elm police released Ring Video that shows their three 'persons of interest' in the investigation into a 2023 deadly shooting at a house party. Police say one or more in this trio opened fire, killing a teen and injuring three others.

In an interview on Tuesday, Little Elm Police Officer Austin Roach explained how the suspects opened fire on unsuspecting teens.

“The shooters, we believe, are three people, came into the neighbor’s backyard, fired shots through the fence into the party where they killed Keith Slaughter and wounded that 15-year-old girl,” he said. “She was shot and she’s now suffering long-term disabilities from the injury.”

They hope someone recognizes one of their ‘persons of interest’ by the way he was walking at the time of the murder, describing it as a limp.

Police don’t know the motive.

It’s also not clear whether the suspects had been turned away from the party, since people were checking for weapons at the door.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Christopher Beadle at 945-985-2830 or Christopher.beadle@littleelm.gov.

