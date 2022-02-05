Grand Champion Steer Sells for Record $310K, May Be Headed to the Fort Worth Zoo

One day after being crowned the 2022 Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, "Steve" the steer sold for a record $310,000 at the Junior Sale of Champions auction on Saturday morning.

Steve, who was raised and cared for by Tristan Himes from the Sterling County 4-H in West Texas, was one of 2,300 entrants in this year's competition.

Himes said Saturday morning he'd given Steve a bath every day since Aug. 1 to try to take care of his coat leading up to the stock show.

Steve is a European Cross and weighed in at 1,389 pounds.

Steve, the 2022 Grand Champion steer sells for $310,000 to Steering Committee. Congratulations Tristan Himes from Sterling City 4-H. Steve is a European Cross and weights 1,389 pounds! pic.twitter.com/u8uZ93rtLo — FWSSR (@fwssr) February 5, 2022

The steer was purchased by a group of buyers dubbed the Steering Committee.

A member of that committee, Dean Tetirick, said Saturday morning that they planned to offer Steve to the Fort Worth Zoo. If the zoo is unable to take Steve, Tetirick said he'd find a home for him on his ranch.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Himes is no stranger to the winner's circle. He's raised grand champion steers shown at the State Fair of Texas and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.