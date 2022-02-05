Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Grand Champion Steer Sells for Record $310K, May Be Headed to the Fort Worth Zoo

Group of buyers plans to offer 2022 Grand Champion steer to the Fort Worth Zoo

NBC 5 News

One day after being crowned the 2022 Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, "Steve" the steer sold for a record $310,000 at the Junior Sale of Champions auction on Saturday morning.

Steve, who was raised and cared for by Tristan Himes from the Sterling County 4-H in West Texas, was one of 2,300 entrants in this year's competition.

Himes said Saturday morning he'd given Steve a bath every day since Aug. 1 to try to take care of his coat leading up to the stock show.

Steve is a European Cross and weighed in at 1,389 pounds.

The steer was purchased by a group of buyers dubbed the Steering Committee.

A member of that committee, Dean Tetirick, said Saturday morning that they planned to offer Steve to the Fort Worth Zoo. If the zoo is unable to take Steve, Tetirick said he'd find a home for him on his ranch.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Himes is no stranger to the winner's circle. He's raised grand champion steers shown at the State Fair of Texas and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

FWSSR 16 hours ago

Attendance Tops 1 Million at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Sponsored Feb 4

Last Chance to Enjoy the Rodeo

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth Stock Show and RodeoFort Worthgrand champion steer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us