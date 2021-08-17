2021 Plano Balloon Festival Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Organizers canceled this year's Plano Balloon Festival, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant.

Originally scheduled to be held Sept. 17-19 at Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve, festival organizers announced the cancellation Tuesday.

"In making this difficult decision we are mindful of the extremely large number of families that attend the event, the majority of which have children under 12 years of age," the festival said in a press release.

The 2020 Plano Balloon Festival was also canceled due to COVID-19. In 2018, severe flooding at Oak Point Park and the chance of further rain shut down the event for the weekend.

Plano mayor John B. Muns had previously called the Plano Balloon Festival, a long-standing three-day event featuring over 40 hot air balloons, one of the city's premier events.