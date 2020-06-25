2020 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival Canceled

After first being postponed, this year's annual MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival is now canceled for this year.

Organizers said the cancelation is due to increasing concern around COVID-19 as well as governmental recommendations for restricting large gatherings in order to prevent community spread of the virus.

"It's with a heavy heart that we've come to the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival," said Nina Petty, chairwoman of the Festivals and Events Committee for DFWII, and member of the Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives board of directors. "The safety and well-being of our festival goers, artists, entertainers, vendors, volunteers and sponsors remain our top priority, and we appreciate everyone's continued support during these uncertain times."

The free festival was originally scheduled for April 16-19, but was tentatively scheduled for September when the state began to shut down in March.

The annual event draws thousands of people into downtown Fort Worth to see the work of more than 500 artists or see performances by nearly 100 acts.

Though the festival will not be held in person, organizers encourage people to continue supporting the artist community by visiting online galleries.

“It’s an extremely difficult time for artists across the country,” said Jay Downie, festival producer. “We encourage everyone to visit our online artist gallery, browse through this year’s incredible lineup, and continue to support your favorite MAIN ST. artists who have been severely impacted by this year’s nationwide festival cancellations.”

Next year, MAIN ST.'s relaunch will be scheduled with overriding consideration given to public health and safety.