It may be hard to believe, but in a little over a month, many kids here in North Texas will be heading back to school.

It's why new Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and school leaders are encouraging families to get the ball rolling early — and register for free school supplies at this year's Back-to-School Fair.

The fair will take place on August 2, 2019 at Fair Park.

Families can sign up at one of 18 pre-registration events that will be taking place throughout July at several locations across the city.

To qualify, you must fall within certain income levels. You also have to be a resident of Dallas or have a child who attends school in the Dallas Independent School District.

To print out an application and to learn what kinds of documentation you should bring with you to the pre-registration event, visit the fair's website.

Families will also be allowed to register on-site at the fair the day of the event.

In addition to school supplies, students can receive free uniform tops, immunizations, dental and other health screenings, as well as haircuts.

There will also be music and activities for families to enjoy.

The Dallas Mayor's Back-to-School Fair helps about 35,000 people each year.

