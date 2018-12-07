The Hottest Toys to Keep Kids Active

Every year, NBC 5 teams up with toy expert Laurie Schacht to find out which toys are likely to fly off the shelves during the holiday season. This time we're looking at toys to keep kids active.
Morfboard Skate/Scoot Combination (Jakks Pacific)
- Morfboard is a new, exciting, and innovative brand. This high-performance deck and component system transforms in seconds and creates an entirely new play experience.
- The Morfboard ecosystem encompasses super simple Lock & Release
Technology (LRT): simply drop Xtensions into the board and turn them 90-degrees. The flex trigger locks in so kids are ready to skate, ride, balance, or bounce. Morfboard is year-round fun—anywhere, anytime.
- Skate Xtensions feature 53mm Urethane wheels, durable cast aluminum trucks, and Performance ABEC 5 skate bearing.
- Scoot Xtensions feature lean to steer wishbone front truck and rear wheel with inset lever brake.
- Variable height T-Bar with rubber anti-slip grips.
- Available in a variety of color options to customize the board.
- Age: 8+
- MSRP: $99.99
- Available: Target, Walmart
Street Rollers (Yvolution)
- Neon Street Rollers mark a new beginning for roller skating.
- You are no longer confined to traditional roller skates. You can personalize your own look so your Neon Street Rollers can match each unique personality/mood with their easily transferable clip-on nature.
- Simply adjust, strap in, and go! Featuring innovative wheel technology, the LEDs within the wheel light up as the wheels turn,
emitting a neon glow. No batteries are required to see this amazing effect! Just skate, glide, and watch the light follow you along the way.
- Neon Street Rollers are easy to master and are versatile over all hard surfaces, so kids can have fun with them in no time.
- Adjustable to all shoe sizes.
- Suggested maximum of 132 lbs.
- Age: 6+
- MSRP: $19.99
- Available: yvolution.com, Walmart, Amazon
Nighthawk (Rollplay)
- Rollplay Nighthawk Ride-On: Master the thrill of the ride with the 12 Volt Nighthawk Ride-On from Rollplay!
- Reaching forward speeds of up to 6 mph, this innovative ride-on is sure to be a hit with little thrill-seekers.
- Accelerator and brake pedals allow the rider to control the speed of the Nighthawk with ease.
- Kids will love learning how to maneuver around obstacles with the unique steering technique — lean left and right to do quick turns.
- Side handlebars allow your child to remain secure while protecting his or her hands.
- With an included rear safety flag, you can easily keep an eye on riders as they have a blast racing.
- Simply plug in the included charger to the 12V battery to re-power the ride-on.
- Recommended for children weighing up to 110 lbs.
- Available in white/black or black/red color combinations
- Age: 6+
- MSRP: $149.99
- Available: Amazon, Walmart
LASER X FUSION (NSI International)
- The best part of Laser X is how advanced the products are, yet how simple they are to use! The only thing you really need to learn is how to reload your blaster. With this blaster, for example, you just press and hold the trigger and shake it.
- Fusion is a modular system that lets you customize your gear to fit your game.
- The Fusion Set comes with two fusion blasters and accessories that can be used by one person OR shared by two players.
- It comes with a front vest receiver and a micro receiver that can be worn as an armband or back vest. Separate them for 2 players, or one player can wear both. While the micro receiver is smaller, both receivers are equally as effective. You do not have to hit the receiver precisely to score a hit. The area right around the receiver registers the hit, too.
- When both vests are worn together, the micro receiver activates a "Blast Blocker" that offers three seconds of “invincibility,” where you can’t get hit. You can use this feature every 10 seconds. To activate, just press your front receiver.
- Fusion comes with everything you need for short- and long-range play: LONG RANGE ADAPTER – extends the blasting range to more than 500 feet. That’s more than the length of 3 football fields! SPOTTING SCOPE – helps you see opponents far away. Use with the Long-Range Adapter--You can’t see a player at 500 feet without it! WIDE-RANGE ADAPTER – blast several players at once with a wider beam at close range. (At 30-feet away from your opponents, the blast is 20-feet wide!)
- Long-Range AND Wide-Range Adapters feature 20-blast rapid fire.
- AGE: 6+
- MSRP: $79.99 for complete set
- ALL ACCESSORIES SOLD SEPARATELY: Fusion single blaster set with micro receiver $29.99, Fusion front vest and back receiver $19.99, Fusion spotting scope $12.99, Fusion wide-range adapter $12.99, Fusion long-range adapter $12.99
- Available: Target, Meijer, Walmart.com and www.GetLaserX.com
Antsy Pants Gym Balance Beam (Beach House)
- Walk, jump, and flip on the Antsy Pants Gym Balance Beam!
- Featuring hook-and-loop ends to easily attach to other balance beams and gym mats, this beam encourages hours of active play.
- Age: 4+
- Available: Target
Rockin’ Rider Celeste 2-in-1 Unicorn (Tek Nek Toys)
- Easily converts from a rocker to a roller.
- Squeeze ears to hear “I’m a Magical Unicorn” song, talking phrases, and realistic sound effects.
- Soft, huggable plush.
- Embroidered eyes.
- Parent volume control.
- Age: 12 months +
- MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Walmart & Walmart.com
iPogo Junior (Flybar)
- The first interactive pogo stick that tracks jumps and motivates kids as they bounce!
- A high-tech jump counter screen keeps track of every jump, while iPogo audibly tells kids to “keep going!” giving them more encouragement the
higher their jump count goes.
- Kids can play alone or with friends to see who can jump the most -- make it to 999 jumps to become a Flybar legend!
- Ergonomic rubber hand grips and wide, non-slip footpads ensure a steady and safe bounce session.
- Comes in pink or blue and features a flashy light panel that follows the motion of kids’ jumps.
- Requires 3xAAA batteries (not included), Supports 40-80 lbs., Outdoor Use Only
- Ages: 5+
- MSRP: $89.99
- Available: Flybar.com