2018's Hottest Toys From When You Were a Kid

Every year, NBC 5 teams up with toy expert Laurie Schacht to find out which toys are likely to fly off the shelves during the holiday season. This time we're looking at toys from when you were a kid.

Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic (Basic Fun!)

The most fun and nostalgic way to create art with light!

New retro-inspired styling resembles the original Lite-Brite from the 80’s and now features a bigger screen, brighter pegs, and more templates including six retro patterns!

Just insert the pegs into the templates or freestyle an original design – then press the button to see the creation light-up in four different ways, from steady to blinking.

With an updated stand on the back, kids can easily create and display their masterpieces...then turn off the lights for the ultimate effect!

Ages 4+

MSRP $19.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart

Colorforms Classic Picture Panels Play Sets: (Kahootz)

There are so many ways to play and learn with the Colorforms Picture Panels Play Sets! Build colorful themed scenes and puzzles, mix and match over 150 Colorforms pieces to create endless creatures and scenes, then re-stick the shapes to imagine your own stories over and over again!

Double-sided Picture Panels enhance creative storytelling with colorful play scenes on one side and fun puzzles on the back.

Each Picture Panel also features magnetic edges that connect together to expand and connect your Colorform worlds… panels even stick to the refrigerator to display your creations!

The sturdy storage box doubles as a 3D play tray.

Titles available now: Animals and Vehicles (sold separately). NEW titles: House, Food, School, and Town.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $24.99

Available: Amazon, specialty stores

Barbie Ultimate Kitchen (Mattel)

The set includes Barbie chef doll, kitchen counter, appliances, cooking and dining utensils, and five different colors of dough to make food items.

Lift the cutting board for vegetable molds -- fill with dough, press down, and lift to reveal veggies.

Make the perfect sandwich - fill the sandwich mold with dough. Place into the machine and press the silver handlebar, watch the dough rise, and slide the lever across.

Cook up a side of fries -- drop the yellow dough into the fryer, press the handlebar down and watch as the perfect batch of fries emerge.

Don't forget the dessert -- place dough into the pie baking mold and slide into the oven. Press the button and listen for the ding.

Age: 4+

MSRP: $54.99

Available: Fall 2018, all major retailers

Power Action Pikachu (Wicked Cool Toys)

Cuddly and innovative Power Action Pikachu reacts to motion, lights up, has sound effects, speaks and has a light-up tail!

Fans of all ages are going to love making friends with this adorable addition to the Pokémon line-up.

Engage with Pikachu by squeezing its hands to either see its tail and cheeks light up or for sound effects and to hear Pikachu speak! Innovative sensor technology gives Power Action Pikachu unique interactivity; the more you play and engage with Pikachu, the more varied and dynamic its responses become.

Hear Pikachu say “Pika-chuuuuu!” when thrown into battle mode or hear a response with a sad “Pikaaa ” when it does.

Age: 4+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Lots-of-Licks Adoptimals (Wicked Cool Toys)

Adoptimals: A Pet Collectors’ Dream Come True – Adorable, cute and looking for their forever home, the Adoptimals are Cabbage Patch Kids’ best friends!

Loaded with cuteness, these precious pets come with a delicious ice cream cone that your Adoptimal really licks!

Pair the Lots -of-Licks Adoptimals with any brand new 14-inch Cabbage Patch Kid’s lollipop for even more sweet interaction.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Target

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 43-Inch Epic Sewer Lair Playset (Playmates)