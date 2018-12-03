Trains at NorthPark Features Scenes From Across America

The Trains at NorthPark Center in Dallas is a Christmas Tradition and features scenes from across America. Jill Cumnock, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, explains how visiting the trains or purchasing a railcar helps Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

All aboard! NBC 5 and the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas invite the hearts and minds of the young and old alike to experience the Trains at NorthPark from Nov. 17 through Jan. 6, 2019.

The Trains at NorthPark Center exhibit, presented by Bank of Texas, benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, a home-away-from-home for families with seriously ill and injured children.

Since 1987, this holiday family tradition, which has become a favorite for generations of Dallasites, includes 1600-feet of track rolling from coast-to-coast on a whimsical rail journey across America.

The trains travel from the autumn foliage of New England to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, with stops along the way to see New York City, Washington D.C., our own beautiful city of Dallas and finally the desert Southwest where trains wind through the Grand Canyon and the Garden of the Gods.

Trains at NorthPark 2018

Jill Cumnock, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, Bob White, the Executive Vice President of Bank of Texas, and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, the Fashion and Lifestyle Ambassador for NorthPark Center, stop by to discuss and invite viewers to the Trains at NorthPark. To learn more, visit www.thetrainsatnorthpark.com (Published Monday, Nov. 19, 2018)

More than 70,000 visitors are entertained each season. For more information, visit thetrainsatnorthpark.com.