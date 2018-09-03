Labor Day 2018 Events in DFW

Still looking for something to do this Labor Day?

Here are a few events from our partners at GuideLive. If you know of any more, email them to newstips@nbcdfw.com

Garland Labor Day Parade and Festivities

Historic Downtown Garland at 9 a.m.

Video Medical Examiner Identifies Man Shot by Arlington Officer

Parade featuring local bands, sports groups and floats.

Classic car show scheduled after the parade.

Labor Day Pool Party at Texas Pool in Plano



12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets starting at $10.

Food, pool games and water slides.

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Free admission for military

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Granbury Lake Fest

Granbury Square Plaza

Free admission

Live music, vendors, kids games, petting zoo and shopping.