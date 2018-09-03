Labor Day 2018 Events in DFW - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Labor Day 2018 Events in DFW

Still looking for something to do this Labor Day in DFW? We found a parade, pool party and lake festival.

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Jenny and Joe McNaughton

    Still looking for something to do this Labor Day?

    Here are a few events from our partners at GuideLive. If you know of any more, email them to newstips@nbcdfw.com

    Garland Labor Day Parade and Festivities

    Historic Downtown Garland at 9 a.m.

    Parade featuring local bands, sports groups and floats.

    Classic car show scheduled after the parade.

    Labor Day Pool Party at Texas Pool in Plano

    12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Tickets starting at $10.

    Food, pool games and water slides.

    George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

    Free admission for military

    9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

    Granbury Lake Fest

    Granbury Square Plaza

    Free admission

    Live music, vendors, kids games, petting zoo and shopping.

