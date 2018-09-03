Labor Day 2018 Events in DFW

Still looking for something to do this Labor Day?
Here are a few events from our partners at GuideLive. If you know of any more, email them to newstips@nbcdfw.com
Garland Labor Day Parade and Festivities
Historic Downtown Garland at 9 a.m.
Parade featuring local bands, sports groups and floats.
Classic car show scheduled after the parade.
Labor Day Pool Party at Texas Pool in Plano
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets starting at $10.
Food, pool games and water slides.
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Free admission for military
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Granbury Lake Fest
Granbury Square Plaza
Free admission
Live music, vendors, kids games, petting zoo and shopping.