2018 DFW Auto Show Opens Wednesday
2018 DFW Auto Show Opens Wednesday

Five-day event launches Valentine's Day, just in time for the car lover in your life

By Ben Russell

Published at 5:33 AM CST on Feb 14, 2018 | Updated at 6:30 AM CST on Feb 14, 2018

    2018 DFW Auto Show Opens Wednesday

    The DFW Auto Show opens Wednesday – Valentine’s Day – at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

    The 2018 DFW Auto Show has arrived just in time for the car lover in your life.

    The DFW Auto Show opens Wednesday – Valentine’s Day – at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas.

    The five-day event runs through Sunday and “is the ideal opportunity for consumers to compare styling and pricing of every major line make under one roof in just a few hours,” according to the event’s organizer.

    There are more than half-a-million square feet of new cars, trucks and SUVs on display, as well as dozens of classic cars.

    At least ten 2019 models will be on display for the first time in North Texas – the Ford Ranger, Ford Edge ST, Ford Bullitt Mustang Specialty Vehicle, the Hyundai Veloster, the Jeep Cherokee, the Lincoln Nautilus, Lincoln MKC, the Porsche Cayenne, the Dodge RAM 1500 and the Toyota Avalon.

    In addition, several other standout, high-end vehicles will be on display. They include the 2017 Ford GT Supercar, one of only 89 ever manufactured. Other featured luxury manufacturers include Aston Martin, Bentley, Karma, Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren and Rolls-Royce.

