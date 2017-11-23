Five new floats will debut during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on NBC.

The iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off the holiday season with its annual march down the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 23, featuring legendary 50-foot balloons, bands, dance numbers and celebs.

Coverage starts at 9 a.m. CT on NBC 5, and you can watch it all live at home on NBC 5 or on the go via NBC Live. Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker of "Today" will anchor the broadcast.

You can live stream the parade on NBCDFW.com on your desktop or laptop computer or your mobile device by clicking on this link (http://www.nbcdfw.com/live). We've temporarily removed the need to log in with your TV provider credentials for the parade.

The colorful procession will feature a star-studded cast, including 98 Degrees, Andra Day and Common, Sara Evans, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Wyclef Jean, Bravo's Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Patti LaBelle and others.

Broadway performances from the casts of "Anastasia," "Dear Evan Hansen" and other shows will highlight this year's broadcast.

Stay tuned for The National Dog Show at Noon followed by a replay of the parade at 2 p.m.

