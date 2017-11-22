2017 ICE! at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2017 ICE! at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine

    The Gaylord Texan ICE! attraction is now open in Grapevine. The popular holiday attraction boasts hand-carved ice sculptures. (Published 16 minutes ago)

    The 2017 ICE! exhibit is now open at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine.

    This year's theme is 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

    ICE! is a walk-through holiday attraction featuring 2,000,000 pounds of hand-carved ice carved and painted into a beautiful display for the whole family.

    ICE! is part of the resort's Lone Star Christmas, which features twinkling lights, larger-than-light decorations and even Cookies with Mrs. Claus.

    The Texas-sized decor is so extravagant, we've broken it down in numbers:

    • 2,000,000 pounds of hand-carved ice
    • 40 ice carvers from Harbin, China
    • 9° inside ICE! exhibit
    • 5,600 feet of garland
    • 15,000 oranaments
    • 2,000,000 lights
    • 75 Christmas trees
    • 19,500 gingerbread kits
    • 2,000 poinsettias
    • 12 lanes of snow tubing
    • 5 two-story ice slides

    ICE! is open until Jan. 1, 2018. Click here for more information.

