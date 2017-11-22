2017 ICE! at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine

The 2017 ICE! exhibit is now open at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine.
This year's theme is 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.
ICE! is a walk-through holiday attraction featuring 2,000,000 pounds of hand-carved ice carved and painted into a beautiful display for the whole family.
ICE! is part of the resort's Lone Star Christmas, which features twinkling lights, larger-than-light decorations and even Cookies with Mrs. Claus.
The Texas-sized decor is so extravagant, we've broken it down in numbers:
- 2,000,000 pounds of hand-carved ice
- 40 ice carvers from Harbin, China
- 9° inside ICE! exhibit
- 5,600 feet of garland
- 15,000 oranaments
- 2,000,000 lights
- 75 Christmas trees
- 19,500 gingerbread kits
- 2,000 poinsettias
- 12 lanes of snow tubing
- 5 two-story ice slides
ICE! is open until Jan. 1, 2018. Click here for more information.
Published 7 minutes ago