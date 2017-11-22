2017 ICE! at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine

The Gaylord Texan ICE! attraction is now open in Grapevine. The popular holiday attraction boasts hand-carved ice sculptures. (Published 16 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

The 2017 ICE! exhibit is now open at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine.



This year's theme is 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.



ICE! is a walk-through holiday attraction featuring 2,000,000 pounds of hand-carved ice carved and painted into a beautiful display for the whole family.

Gaylord Texan ICE! 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'

ICE! is part of the resort's Lone Star Christmas, which features twinkling lights, larger-than-light decorations and even Cookies with Mrs. Claus.



The Texas-sized decor is so extravagant, we've broken it down in numbers:



2,000,000 pounds of hand-carved ice

40 ice carvers from Harbin, China

9° inside ICE! exhibit

5,600 feet of garland

15,000 oranaments

2,000,000 lights

75 Christmas trees

19,500 gingerbread kits

2,000 poinsettias

12 lanes of snow tubing

5 two-story ice slides



ICE! is open until Jan. 1, 2018. Click here for more information.

