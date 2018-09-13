200 Oncor Workers Head East to Help With Hurricane Florence

Dozens of Oncor utility workers and contractors are on the way to the east coast to assist local utility companies there with power restoration once Hurricane Florence comes ashore.

In total, Oncor is providing approximately 200 people from this region, along with several utility trucks, for an effort that could last anywhere from several days to several weeks.

“So instead of one company having all of the personnel and all of the trucks that they need for big storms like this, which is a little unreasonable, the idea is that if you have partners all across the country,” said Jennifer Myers, of Oncor Communications. “And then when things like this happen people like Duke Energy – which called us – they are going to be able to say, ‘Hey Oncor, we need some help over on the east coast,’ and then you rise to the occasion.”

Oncor has assisted with other recent disaster efforts, as well, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria last fall.

The timing of their arrival this week will have to be just right.

“The idea is we want to make sure that our linemen and service workers are staying safe. So we want to get them there as soon as we can as the storm passes,” Myers said. “It still might be raining or seeing light wind, but the idea here is to get the power back as quickly and - most importantly - as safely as possible.”