200 Fried Turkeys to Feed Homeless, First Responders

A team of up to 200 volunteers will get Thanksgiving going Wednesday as they prepare a feast for more than 1,000 people.

The Dallas LIFE Homeless Shelter is putting on the 3rd Annual Tracy Lawrence’s Mission: Possible Turkey Fry in an effort to feed two groups that could use a little extra attention for the holiday: the city’s homeless and hurting population, and its first responders.

The group will fry more than 200 turkeys Wednesday in the back parking lot of Dallas LIFE, more than double the number from last year and four times the 50 turkeys that the inaugural Turkey Fry produced.

Country singer Tracy Lawrence started his annual Mission: Possible effort in Nashville 13 years ago. Since then it has provided close to 4,500 turkeys and more than 6,500 meals.

“Homeless shelters are a blessing to our communities,” Lawrence noted in a statement. “This special day allows us the opportunity to help raise awareness of the great services the shelter provides every day to the homeless and those in need.”