20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Found Shot in Her Dallas Apartment: Police

Hope Janicenassia Hensley, 20, was found shot in her Dallas apartment

A 20-year-old woman died after being found in her apartment with a gunshot wound Monday morning, Dallas police said.

At approximately 9:12 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of Meadow Street. Upon arrival, police said officers found Hope Janicenassia Hensley, 20, in her apartment with a gunshot wound.

Hensley was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Monday night, Dallas police said Curtis Everett Jeter, who is the suspect in an Amber Alert for two Dallas boys, was in the suspect in the homicide.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or email ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 109732-2021.

According to NBC 5's count, Hensley is the 99th homicide this year in Dallas.

