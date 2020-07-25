20-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Grand Prairie: Police

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Grand Prairie on Thursday night, according to police.

At about 9:20 p.m., Grand Prairie officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Candlelight Lane. William Oliver had been shot and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people involved. Detective do not believe Oliver was randomly targeted.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 972-988-8477 or online, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.