20-Year-Old Hospitalized After Duncanville Shooting, Police Say

A 20-year-old man is hospitalized with an apparent gunshot wound after an incident in Duncanville on Friday, police say.

The incident happened in the 700 block of W. Camp Wisdom Road, according to Duncanville police. The location is just south of Interstate 20 and just yards away from Duncanville High School.

The man was transported to Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Duncanville, police said. His prognosis was not immediately known.

Police did not release any further information Friday afternoon.