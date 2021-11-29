20-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Ex-Girlfriend's Deadly Shooting

A 20-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection to the deadly shooting of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, police say.

A witness called authorities Saturday after she said Edgar Ramirez, 20, told her he'd killed his ex-girlfriend Carmen Galilea Deanda Ramos, 19, Dallas police said.

Police said officers immediately detained Ramirez while they investigated. After being read his Miranda rights, police said Ramirez admitted to killing Ramos and leaving her body in a field in the 1000 block of N. Dwight Ave. in Dallas.

After he fatally shot Ramos in the field, he drove her vehicle to another location in Dallas and set it on fire.