20-Year-Old Faces Aggravated Sexual Assault, Robbery Charges: Police

A 20-year-old man is charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery after forcing his way into a home and stealing property last month in Richardson, police say.

The incident happened May 22 in the 500 block of Rockingham Lane between 11 p.m. and midnight, Richardson police said.

Police said David Austin Gonzales, 20, knocked on the door of the home and when a woman answered, he forced his way inside.

Richardson Police Department

Gonzales assaulted the woman and stole property, police said.

Police said Gonzales confessed to his role in the incident and others in the same area.