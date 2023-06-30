$20 Million coming to Fort Worth to improve East Lancaster Avenue

In Fort Worth, the small business Choppers and More sits in the perfect spot on East Lancaster Avenue.

"The roadway is very busy,” Choppers and More owner Benjamin Mendoza said. “There's a lot of cars coming through here."

So, Mendoza is very interested to see what improvements could come from a $20 million federal grant awarded to the area.

The project is aimed at improving safety, quality of life, and transportation to an underserved community. That includes sidewalks, bicycle lanes, transit shelters and more like adding smart technology.

"Like enhanced traffic signals, and street lighting and other things like that, that make the corridor a lot safer and also an amenity for people using the corridor and as well for economic development," Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works assistant director Kelly Porter said.

Mendoza and others in the area see its benefits.

"Those are good improvements,” Mendoza said. “The area needs attention."

"It improves the morale overall," Fort Worth resident Felicia Moreland said. "Anything rundown that gets an upgrade or redo is always a good thing."

But Mendoza is concerned it may cost him his livelihood by affecting customers.

"Construction inhibits traffic and people just stay away from it," Mendoza said.

He also worries about his property.

"I think I'm going to lose space,” Mendoza said. “I've been told we are going to lose about six feet and that leaves less space for me here."

The city hears those concerns and wants people involved in the planning process.

"Throughout the planning process from concept to where we are now all the way through full construction to ensure that any of those issues can be mitigated," Porter said.

Mendoza remains optimistic it will benefit everyone.

"We're at least doing something instead of just sitting back and letting the area deteriorate," Mendoza said.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments and TxDOT are also partners in this project.

Fort Worth has a survey underway now to get more input from citizens on the long-term Fort Worth Eastside Transportation Plan.

To learn more and take the survey click here.