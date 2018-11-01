20-Year-Old Dead After Crashing into Concrete Pillar in Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

20-Year-Old Dead After Crashing into Concrete Pillar in Arlington

Police have not released the identity of the victim

By Catherine Park

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    20-Year-Old Dead After Crashing into Concrete Pillar in Arlington

    A 20-year-old man is dead after crashing into a pillar Wednesday night.

    According to Arlington police, officers responded to a crash on the 600 block of E. Interstate Highway 30 at 10:45 p.m. yesterday.

    When they arrived, they found a truck that struck a concrete pillar in the median on the highway. No other vehicles were involved.

    The driver was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

    Homeowner's Nazi-Themed Halloween Display Outrages Fla. Town

    [NATL] Homeowner's Nazi-Themed Halloween Display Outrages Florida Town

    A town is horrified after a local homeowner, who claims to be Jewish, erected a Nazi-themed Halloween display outside her New Port Richey, Florida, home. Skeleton after skeleton is posed, with concentration camp identification numbers on their arms and a Star of David on their chests, offering a "Sieg Heil" salute. 

    Homeowner Susan Lamerton says the display was put up as a commentary against her Home Owner's Association. 

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Witnesses were able to tell police that they had seen the car driving at a high rate of speed as it entered the freeway.

    Investigators believe that the victim had lost control of his car as he attempted to merge onto the main lanes. The vehicle then drove across the median and hit the pillar.

    Alcohol may have been a factor in this crash, according to police.

    The identity of the victim will be released once family has been notified.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices