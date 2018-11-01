A 20-year-old man is dead after crashing into a pillar Wednesday night.

According to Arlington police, officers responded to a crash on the 600 block of E. Interstate Highway 30 at 10:45 p.m. yesterday.

When they arrived, they found a truck that struck a concrete pillar in the median on the highway. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Homeowner's Nazi-Themed Halloween Display Outrages Fla. Town

A town is horrified after a local homeowner, who claims to be Jewish, erected a Nazi-themed Halloween display outside her New Port Richey, Florida, home. Skeleton after skeleton is posed, with concentration camp identification numbers on their arms and a Star of David on their chests, offering a "Sieg Heil" salute. Homeowner Susan Lamerton says the display was put up as a commentary against her Home Owner's Association. (Published 3 hours ago)

Witnesses were able to tell police that they had seen the car driving at a high rate of speed as it entered the freeway.

Investigators believe that the victim had lost control of his car as he attempted to merge onto the main lanes. The vehicle then drove across the median and hit the pillar.

Alcohol may have been a factor in this crash, according to police.

The identity of the victim will be released once family has been notified.